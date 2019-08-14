Novena Varsity gets NUC approval for Law, Medical, Postgraduate programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Novena University, Ogume, Delta State which recently got a grant of $66,000 to run a research on the prevalent and deadly diabetes disease, has now been given approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to further develop its College of Medical Sciences and in some areas up to Ph.d. in Public Health.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Godwin Nduka who spoke during a media parley said: “The National Universities Commission after a successful verification visit of the university’s human and material resources has approved Medical, Law and Postgraduate programmes for Novena University.

“Novena University has also gotten the NUC approval to run its College of Law.

“The University has equally achieved 100 per cent in the last accreditation exercise carried out by the National Universities Commission.”

According to him, the Ph.d. approval under Public Health, covers Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Health and Safety, Hospital Administration, Environmental Health, and Community Health.

He said: “Novena University is now running programmes in its School of Basic Medical Sciences in Doctor of Optometry (OD), Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacology, preparatory to transition to Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Dentistry, as enormous resources are pouring in to give the students adequate and Internationally standard quality education.

“The Postgraduate programmes approval consolidates the initial programmes in the Postgraduate School which will now offer PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.d. in Intelligence and Security Studies, specialising in Cybercrime and Information Security, Criminology and Forensics.

“Other Postgraduate programme are; Terrorism, Policing and Security, Fraud Investigations and other departments, as Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Sociology, Mass Communications, Political Science, Biochemistry, Chemistry and Analytical Chemistry.”

Nduka, while explaining the institution’s quest in meeting with its mandate for complementing the public universities, pointed out that Novena University has continued to expand its frontiers in the provision of unique programmes introduced in Nigerian University System of education.

His words: “Novena came into this industry with a mind set to help the youths who hitherto have been frustrated and unable to get admission slots in Nigerian public Universities.

“With our recently signed international Memorandum of Understanding with Virginia International University, USA for teaching partnerships, academic collaborations, students and staff exchanges as well as local programmes delivery, Nigerian youths are in for the best.

“Moreover, considering the giant stride of the institution, Delta State Government in its commitment to building a healthy state and create entrepreneural opportunities for the youths, has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Novena University for the use of its Medical facilities for students’ training.

