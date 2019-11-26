November bond oversubscribed by 168% – DMO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has announced that its monthly bond auction for November, 2019, was oversubscribed by 168.23 per cent.

In a statement published on its website, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said it offered N150bn from three instruments: five, 10 and 30-year bonds to investors at the auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said total subscriptions received through competitive bids for the instruments at the auction was N252.35bn, indicating a subscription level of 168.23 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The trend of investors’ appetite for the longer tenored instruments continued with subscription of N115.09bn or 230.18 per cent for the 30-year bond,” it said. Successful bids were allotted at the rate of 12.0000 per cent for the five-year, 12.9300 per cent for the 10-year and 13.3900 per cent for the 30-year bonds,” it added.

The DMO also said allotment rates indicated a significant decline from the rates at which the bonds were issued at the October, 2019, FGN bond auction.

DMO further noted that the total amount allotted for competitive bids was N157.93bn across the three tenors, in addition to N95.00bn allotted through non-competitive bids for all the tenors at the same rates as the competitive bids.

“Overall, the sum of N252.93bn was allotted to investors at the auction through both competitive and non-competitive bids,” it said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App