NOTAP commissions IPTT office at BUK

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), has commissioned Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office (IPTTO) in Bayero University Kano.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. Dan’Azumi M. Ibrahim, said the aim of the office was to promote and protect intellectual property right, as well as raise awareness about the intellectual property among researchers.

The DG, represented by the Director Consultancy Services, Dr. Adamu Tandama, said NOTAP serves as a functional bridge in sustaining the link between the research community and industry, thus making it a strong anchor for stimulating national development.

“Specifically, NOTAP systematically tracks the inflow of technology into Nigeria and strategizes for its adaptation and domestication. It also coordinates Nigeria’s initiatives in technology transfer; evaluation and registration of technology transfer agreements and promotion of innovation,” he said.

He added that the office coordinates patenting & intellectual property; technology advisory and support services; commercialization of R&D results; research-industry linkage; production of compendium management information system; publication of project profiles on R&D results, among others.

He said from now on Bayero University should begin to turn out patents (issuing a declaration claiming ownership of its intellectual property) from its research results.

He added that most universities had turned their intellectual property into publication, saying that they should combine them with patent.

The Vice Chancellor, Bayero University Kano, Prof Muhammad Yahuza Bello, represented by the DVC (Admin), Prof Haruna Wakili, said the university was honoured by NOTAP for establishing an IPTT office.

He said this would go a long way in facilitating derives to achieve its mission of becoming a leader in research and innovation in Africa, adding that the equipment installed would be effectively utilized.

