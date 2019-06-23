Not all Fulani are bad – Oba of Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akinolu, has warned against mass characterisation of Fulani in Nigeria as bad people, saying the attitudes of a few bad eggs should not be rubbed on the whole tribe.

Oba Akiolu spoke at a reception held yesterday at his palace for the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The oba, who spoke on a wide range of issues, including the need for the Federal Government to return seized Lagos property, insecurity and poor economy, among others also asked the lawmakers to work in harmony with President Muhammadu Buhari for the general wellbeing of Nigerians.

On insecurity, Oba Akiolu said, “It is not all Fulani that are bad. It is only a few. But I know in Lagos we are security conscious.”

On the seized property, the monarch said the time had come for property that were seized from Lagos to be returned to the state. He said he had in his custody a document detailing property taken away by the Federal Government.

“All property of Lagos State taken away by military fiat should be returned. I have in my custody a document from the 1800s detailing all these property which include the CMS Grammar School, among numerous others,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, in his response, said he was appreciative of the oba’s and the support of all Lagosians.

He also urged the oba to make use of lobbying as a tool to get his aspiration for return of the property realistic.

