Northern youths kick against ‘operation Amotekun’ formation

Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, on Thursday, kicked against the formation of ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the Southwest zone of the country.

National President of NYCN, Alhaji Isah Abubakar, in a statement issued in Kaduna, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, not to allow what he described as “unconstitutionality” to prevail.

He also described the security outfit as military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress in disguise.

“Amotekun group in Southwest is OPC Military wing in disguise and in the same league with the proscribe IPOB. The President must not allow this unconstitutionality to prevail,” he said.

Isah said Southwest governors must desist from backing such groups as the Amotekum, adding that Amotekun is a threat to peace and national security and an attempt to jeorpadize Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said Nigerian Police, DSS and Army shouldn’t take this lightly with the governors of Southwest.

He also said the National Security Adviser should promptly take steps that will avert the looming threat to Nigeria’s national security by Southwest governors, OPC and others.

