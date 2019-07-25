Northern Youth group kicks against Buhari’s ministerial list

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Youth Group under the aegis of Arewa Youth Coalition on Wednesday kicked against the ministerial list submitted to Senate by President Mohammed Buhari for confirmation.

The group said the names submitted by the President were known faces to Nigerians and some are not even qualified to either be reappointed or be given the position of ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President of the Youth Group, ‎Comrade Muktar Mohammed made the comment while reacting to the ministers nominees list released on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said President Muhammadu Buhari disappointed Nigerian youth because known names made the minister’s list.

“All the names released were either former governors, ministers, deputy governor, or those that held political offices in the past administrations. Some are even facing corruption charges in court but yet the president decided to submit their names for confirmation.

“Honestly as youth organization, we are not happy with the list and we rejected it because none of the nominees is under 40 years. They are same people we know while growing up. The question is when will the youth be given a chance to also rule or govern this country,” he said.

He also reminded the President of his promise to involve youths in his cabinet, which has not seen the light of the day.

Muktar said Nigeria can only move forward when vibrant youth ‎are given the opportunity to hold mantle of leadership.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App