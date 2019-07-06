Northern govs commiserate with Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern governors have commiserated with the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, over the communal crisis in Agbaduma-Okololo village of Agatu LGA of the state which claimed about 25 lives.

The governors also regretted the petrol taker explosion in Ahumbe village along Makurdi -Aliade -Otukpo highway in Gwer East LGA which left dozens dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19 governors in a condolence letter issued by the chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State described the attack on Agbaduma-Okololo village as heinous and unimaginable.

The statement which was made available in Jos through the governor’s Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon Gujor, urged Ortom to rise above the anguish and provocation the two tragic incidents have generated in the hearts of the people by providing leadership that brings hope to the people of his state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App