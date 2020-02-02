Northern govs back Lalong on Plateau security

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation from the Northern Governors Forum on Saturday assured Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on the willingness to work with him to ensure that the peace currently enjoyed in the state is not hijacked by criminals.

The delegation led by the governor of Kebbi State who is also the chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, included the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and that of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Mohammed.

The governors, who were on a solidarity visit to Lalong and the people of Plateau State following the attacks in Kulben, Mangu Local Government Area and Kwatas in Bokkos Local Government Area, condemned the killings, adding, “We support the measures you are taking to restore peace and if there is anything we can do individually or collectively to support the maintenance of peace, be assured that we are ready to do it.”

One of the measures taken by Lalong is the order to arrest some community leaders and Fulani leaders in the affected communities who were in the early hours of Thursday moved to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Lalong, who is also the chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, told the delegation that the state had an early warning signal which extends to parts of Nasarawa and Taraba states.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

He said: “If community leaders are sincere, they will tell us about the criminals in their communities. We told them, including the Ardos, that is there are criminals within their communities they should expose them and they don’t have to make it open, they can write to me or send signals and we will know how to handle it. Otherwise, if something happens everybody will be involved.”

He thanked the delegation for the solidarity and assured them that he would continue to work for peace and ensure that Plateau remains a home for all.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App