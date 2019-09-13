  1. Home
Northern govs adopt livestock transformation plan

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date
From left: Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State; Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; and Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, during the Northern Governors’ Forum emergency meeting in Kaduna yesterday

…as Benue gives condition for implementation

 

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has adopted the National Livestock  Transformation Plan which, it says, lays out a clear path for modernizing pastoral activities.

The forum, which convened an emergency meeting in Kaduna yesterday to discuss

issues affecting the development of the agricultural sector, said the Plan differed from the initial plan to build Ruga settlements.

The chairman of the forum, Govenor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, said the  Plan was expected to ensure resettling the dislocated populations in the key conflict zones to enable them become part of the agricultural modernization process.

“In the same vein, it would provide a mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious mutually beneficial future”, he said, adding that the Plan is to take off with seven states but others not included as pilot states  were encouraged to endeavour to key into it.

The governors also deliberated on the current security challenges in the region and resolved to continue to adopt a sustainable and holistic approach towards addressing the situation.

The forum also received brief on the almajiri phenomenon in Northern Nigeria and noted the challenges of the system despite its conception on

high religious and moral importance.

He said the forum resolved to collaborate further with experts in this field with a view to finding implementable recommendations to solve the almajiri phenomenon and take children out of the streets.

Meanwhile, Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abuonu told journalists that the state could only implement the livestock plan if it conforms to its laws on anti open grazing and ranching of animals in the state .

