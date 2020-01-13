Northern governors condole Dahiru Bauchi over wife’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Governors Forum has condoled with Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, the Nigerian leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement, over the death of his wife, Aishatu Tahir Usman.

In a statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Chairman of the forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, they described the death of Aishatu as a big loss to Sheikh Dahiru’s family, adding that her death would create a vacuum difficult to be filled in.

“Northern governors share in the pain and grief of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, his family and the entire Tijjaniyya Movement.

“The legacies left behind by the deceased will continue to be cherished and her memory honoured for all the good deeds she engaged in particularly, helping the poor and less privileged,” the statement added.

Lalong further urged the Islamic scholar and his family to accept the death of the deceased as the will of Allah, praying God to comfort the family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

