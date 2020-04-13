Northern governors canvas testing centers, coordinated response

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern States Governor’s Forum (NGF) yesterday discussed issues relating to COVID-19 pandemic, how it is affecting the region and the need to come up with a coordinated response.

The meeting which was conducted via teleconference was chaired by the Forum’s Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, and among the various issues discussed are measures adopted by individual states to deal with the disease.

A statement released after the meeting by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Lalong, Makut Simon Macham, reads: “After receiving reports from various states, the forum resolved to strengthen preventive measures against the pandemic through enhanced border controls and surveillance as well as greater collaboration to ensure that there is synergy among them in movement restriction.

“So far, the lockdown in some states in the region have varying levels of success, but enforcing cross-border movements remains a challenge as some of the cases recorded in some states were imported from outside despite the closure of borders by states.

“Each should adopt the measure suitable to its setting because total lockdown of the region will come at a very high cost since most of its citizens are farmers who need to go to farms since the rains have started.”

Another issue discussed by the Northern Governors was the issue of palliatives from the Federal Government, where they regretted that so far, no state in the region has received a dime as special allocation despite the fact that some of them have recorded cases while others are making frantic efforts to prevent any outbreak as well as prepare against any eventuality.

The lack of palliatives, they said, has eaten deep into the pockets of the states as they have spent a lot of money already and may not be able to sustain this for a long time.

They then mandated the forum’s Chairman to liaise with the Federal Government through the Minister of Finance, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the private sector donor basket in order to benefit from available palliatives and donations.

“As for testing centres, the governors lamented that the region has no testing centres, which is very disturbing. They resolved to again liaise with the Federal Government to ensure that each state at least gets one testing centre while highly populated ones get two.

“The governors also discussed the economic impact of COVID-19 on the region and decided that they needed to take a broad look at the economic prospects of the region with a view to repositioning it for less reliance on Federal Allocation and to prepare for the future by diversifying to areas of comparative advantage such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and human capital development.

“They consequently set up a 7-man Committee chaired by Governor of Kebbi State Atiku Abubakar Bagudu to fashion out the way forward. Other members are Governors of Kaduna, Sokoto, Kwara, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Gombe and Nasarawa State.

