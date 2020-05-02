Northern Elders Forum decries rising COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described as worrisome, the daily rise in verified cases of COVID-19 infections across the country and especially in Kano State.

The forum spoke as medical facilities in Kano that would be used to attend to other life-threatening ailments have been shut due to pressure in dealing with the pandemic and the absence of Protective Personal Equipment (PPEs).

A statement signed by the Convener of NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi in Kaduna said the forum was concerned that citizens with other ailments in Kano cannot get medical attention due to restricted availability of spaces, equipment and personnel.

“Testing and preparation of isolation centres are far behind the rate of spread of the virus, and these need to be addressed with the resources of the government of Kano State, the federal government and public-spirited individuals and corporate individuals,” it stated.

While commiserating with those who lost family members to the pandemic, and praying for the full recovery of others who have tested positive to the virus, NEF commended the efforts of the federal government towards addressing the situation in Kano, saying it was vital in limiting further escalation of infections in the entire North and the country.

“We commend the decision to deploy a strong medical team to, among others, verify the causes of many deaths that are being popularly attributed to the pandemic, as well as assist the government of Kano State to improve its facilities, investigations and treatment of suspected infections and those who are infected,” it stated.

The statement urged the Kano State government to be open with regard to causes of recent deaths, and more effective means of convincing the public over the realities of the dangers faced.

It added: “We cannot over-emphasize the need for the government of Kano State to take steps to regain confidence and support the citizens of the state, to open its medical assets and give medical personnel the protection and confidence and other resources they need, and support the population to stay at home and observe other regulations with material support.”

The statement also advised states to adopt policies that suit their peculiarities in handling the pandemic, but stressed that the nation as a whole must agree on, and implement basic policies that protect the entire population.

