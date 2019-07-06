Northern elders advise on herders, Ruga crises

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised the federal and state governments to adopt policies and positions which would address crises with Fulani herdsmen and their cattle.

The deputy convener of the forum, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, called for restraint in view of the involvement of northern governors and other respected Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum said it was necessary for all stakeholders in the nation to remain sensitive to rising deficits in security of lives and economic assets and do everything possible not to escalate tensions and distrust among Nigerians.

It promised to meet the northern governors and the coalition over the suspended Ruga policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Federal and state governments must adopt policies and positions which address the harassment of Fulani and their cattle, de-escalation of inciting rhetorics and actions and short and long-term solutions to the problems which could damage the livestock industry, worsen community relations and threaten national security,” the statement said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App