Northern CAN seeks arrest of Kaduna, Benue violence perpetrators

By . | Publish Date: Jan 4 2018 11:48AM
The Northern States chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of recent killings in Benue and Kaduna States.

The Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who condemned the attacks in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said the government should also take proactive measures to curb future occurrence.

It said the killing of the District Head of Numana in Kaduna state and 50 people in Benue was condemnable, disturbing and worrisome.

“We call for calm in both communities and appeal to government to step up security not only in these victims’ communities but the entire country to forestall future killings.

“CAN is disturbed by allegations of security complacency and should be thoroughly investigated by the government to assuage already frayed nerves.”

The statement assured the government of the Church support and urged church leaders nationwide to calm their members and report any threat to security to law enforcement agencies.


