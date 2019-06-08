North-East support for Gbajabiamila is reciprocal – Satomi

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed Satomi, a member-elect into the House of Representatives on the ticket of the APC from Borno State, says the aspiration of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the Green Chamber is apt, as the North East is identifying with a man who showed sympathy to the region during its 10-year fight against insurgency.

Daily Trust: The 9th National Assembly will in a few days elect leaders to begin legislative business. What are your thoughts on the struggle for positions in the House?

Ahmed Satomi: We in Borno State know our friends. We have always been loyal to those who identified with us in time past. The North East is just rising from a 10-year pogrom that had claimed thousands of lives in addition to the destruction wrought on property and infrastructure. We have, in the process of surviving this pogrom, gone through a lot of pains and we have lost quite a lot in all spheres of life. Unlike other states that may not know where they stand on the issue of leadership in the House of Representatives, Borno and indeed all states in the North East would not mince any words in our support for Honorable Gbajabiamala. I would like to tell you that as far as we are concerned, we will reciprocate the support and solidarity he has shown to us in our hour on need.

DT: What exactly has he done for Borno to warrant this support?

Satomi: From the day the idea to establish the North East Development Commission was conceived to the day the idea saw the light of day, Gbajabiamila was in the forefront contributing ideas, expending time and energy just like many others and traversing the landscape until it reached the point where it was birthed. You will not understand what such support meant to us until you experience what we have gone through. In Borno, we saw hell literally and at one time Borno reached a point where not many people were ready to identify with us because of the fear of being targeted. Gbajabiamila has been in the National Assembly for 16 years and the experience he has garnered, the network of contacts and friendship he has established and the goodwill he has extended far and beyond will come into play, to clear the way for him to prevail. As I said earlier, our minds are made up on this and our reasons have been made clear.

DT: The 8th Assembly had been known for disagreeing with the executive and this appeared not to have gone down well with a section of Nigerians. What do you think the next assembly should do differently?

Satomi: Personally, I see the strain in relationship between the executive and the 8th Assembly as inimical to the development of Nigeria. You remember that at one time, the Assembly held on to the budget for upwards of 7 months on account of frivolous reasons and we have all seen how that logjam negatively impacted on the lives of ordinary Nigerians. It shouldn’t be so at all and there was no point in any disagreement to become so stalemated that the poor should be made to bear the brunt. The moment we partake in making life more difficult for the poor, our statutory role as harbingers of good governance has been lost.

DT: Do you agree with Nigerians who feel that the legislature should not be an appendage of the executive and that disagreeing with the executive will serve as a stimulant for good governance?

Satomi: The 9th National Assembly will not be an appendage of the executive. We should play our roles as specified by the laws of the land. We can do this without subjecting the people to needless and avoidable suffering. We have had National Assemblies in the past and even though most of them had cause to see things differently with the executive, it never boiled to a point where personal interests were allowed to come into the mix. In any case, President Buhari has proved to be a leader who desires no friction at all. His only problem is that he is a stickler for due process and transparency and his fights with anybody are mostly linked to his insistence on the right thing to be done. I think most disagreements with the 8th Assembly were related to his dogged determination not to yield to subterranean moves to cut corners.

DT: Governor Kashim Shettima is also senate-bound. Do you think all these submissions about Gbajabiamala and support for President Buhari are shared by him?

Satomi: I am talking about the role I and others from the North East intend to play in the House of Representatives and I told you that we from Borno are solidly behind the aspiration of Gbajabiamala due to his support for our cause in the North East. Our former governor is going to the Senate and I don’t think it is proper for me to talk for him.

