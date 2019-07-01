Breaking News
Benue: Scores feared dead in tanker explosionNiMET releases weather predictions for TuesdayBREAKING: OPEC re-elects Nigeria’s Barkindo as Secretary-GeneralBREAKING: Labour plans nationwide strike over minimum wage
  1. Home
  2. Agriculture
  3. ‘North alone can accommodate Ruga settlement plan’
ADVERTISEMENT

‘North alone can accommodate Ruga settlement plan’

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date
File photo

Northern states have the potentials to accommodate the federal government’s Ruga settlement plan, according to Niger State government.

Ruga settlements are conceived by the federal government to address the incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interactive session with newsmen on Monday in Minna, the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the North had the largest land mass in the country with greater portion largely untapped.

Matane added that Northern state governors, in collaboration with the federal government, should put the land into judicious use through the Ruga settlement initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the initiative could look at the possibility of reactivating the structures already put in place by the defunct Northern Region government through the many grazing reserves that abound in the North.

According to him, most of the reserves had been gazetted with already developed structures but abandoned, adding that they should be rehabilitated and upgraded for use.

He pointed out that the ongoing discontents over the proposed settlement were needless, saying bringing the nomads together would end the conflict thrown up by the struggle for space. He addd that the initiative would lead to development and enhancement of livestock value chain.

“Livestock development is a big business. The value chain is enormous and will attract huge foreign exchange for the country. Leather alone is a multimillion naira business and in the ongoing diversification drive of the federal government from oil to agriculture; livestock subsector could be the key flagship, ” he explained.

He said Niger had already taken the lead through the rehabilitation of the 45, 000 hectares Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga local government area.

Matane said the present administration, under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, would expedite action towards promoting pasture development for Pastoralists at the Grazing Reserve.

He explained that the settlement of Pastoralists at the Grazing Reserve would turn nomadic Pastoralists into mixed Farmers who will take up Crop Farming to supplement Livestock Farming.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.