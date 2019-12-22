Normalcy returns to wanted ‘Gana’ hometown in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel of the Nigerian Army have restored normalcy to Gbishe community after a series of herders’ invasion, communal crises and other forms of crimes.

Gbishe is the home of an allegedly most wanted criminal kingpin, Terwase Akwaza popularly known as “Gana” in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The military also dismissed fears from residents of Benue state on an alleged planned to phase out the ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Speaking to newsmen, the Acting Director of Information at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Defence Headquarters had no plans on “outright shut down” of the operation adding, that adequate arrangements were in place to forestall future attacks in Joint Areas of Operation (JAO) of OPWS.

He expressed satisfaction that socio-economic activities have returned to the axis, which hitherto was a ‘no go area,’ due to herders invasion, communal crisis and other forms of criminality allegedly perpetuated by the Gana gang.

The Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who led the tour, said Gbishe which hitherto was under the captivity of the suspected criminal kingpin had been liberated following a series of operations.

Meanwhile, some locals who spoke to our correspondent on conditions of anonymity expressed delight that with the military action, adding that they could now go about their normal activities without any harassment.

The locals many of whom were seen transacting businesses at the Gbishe market, however, appealed to military authorities not to withdraw their operations from the axis for the benefits of the rural dwellers.

Also, Lieutenant Colonel, Paul Hemba (rtd), Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue state on Security Matters and Lieutenant Colonel Tukura Nuhu (rtd), Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor on Security Matters assured that the operation would be allowed to continue to next year.

