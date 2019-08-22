Normalcy returns to Borno communities after Boko Haram attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Normalcy have returned to Gubio and Magumeri communities of Borno after the Wednesday night attack coordinated by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the residents in the affected areas returned to their homes after the insurgents’ attacks at Gubio and Magumeri headquarters of Magumari and Gubio Local Government Areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insurgents attacked the communities at about 6:00 pm; torched residential homes, schools, offices, looted food items and abducted a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the affected communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insurgents attacked the communities barely 12 days after a similar incursion in Gubio following the withdrawal of troops in the area.

Mr Zanna Modu, the Caretaker Chairman of Gubio Local Government Council, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the insurgents looted food items, razed houses and public buildings.

Modu disclosed that people who earlier fled for safety had returned after the insurgents withdrew on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that few days after the insurgents attack; another element of the terrorists infiltrated the town at about 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

“I am in Maiduguri on official engagements and I received calls over the attack, they withdrew after causing serious damage,” he said.

Also, Mr Usman Zanna, a member of the House of Representatives (Gubio-Magumeri-Kaga Federal Constituency), said the insurgents torched Magumeri council headquarters, public buildings and houses in the area.

Zanna said that many people were displaced due to the destruction of their homes by the insurgents.

He noted that the insurgents took advantage of troop’s withdrawal from the affected areas to commit atrocities in the communities.

“The situation is calm; people returned to their homes on Thursday”.

Efforts to get reactions by Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, proved abortive as he did not respond to inquiries sent to him through Short Service Message (SMS).

However, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, the former Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, had disclosed that the troop’s redeployment was part of strategies to enhance the counter insurgency campaign.

Akinroluyo stated this when Gov. Babagana Zulum, paid a visit to commiserate with the Gubio community over the insurgents attack on Aug. 10. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App