Non-teaching varsity workers suspend strike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have agreed to suspend their five-day warning strike today.

This followed a directive from the National University Commissions (NUC) to vice chancellors of universities to pay the arrears of salaries of affected members of staff of the University Staff Primary Schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that the non-implementation of the December 5, 2016 judgment of the National Industrial Court on University Staff Schools was among three core reasons the workers embarked on strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other reasons are alleged discriminatory payment of arrears of earned allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members as well as renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/university staff unions agreements.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, National Vice President and northern Zonal Chairman, Comrade Solomon Alfa, urged the federal government to expedite action in addressing the issues raised in order to avoid the imminent mother of all strikes in the university sector.

He lamented that the meeting with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education about two weeks ago did not produce anything convincing to stop the warning strike.

In the circular issued by the NUC sighted by our reporter, and signed by Charles Maiyaki, Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s office stated that the ministry of education has drawn the attention of the ministry of finance over the court judgment on the staff school.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App