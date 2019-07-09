Non-conducive environment hinders workers’ output, says Oyo-Ita

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo –Ita, has said the continuous low output in the Federal Civil service was largely due to lack of conducive work environment of employees, inadequate office equipment and power supply among others.

She said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the formal launch of the culture change diagnostic survey report, titled “Culture Change Diagnostic Survey Report”, prepared by the Culture Change Management Team (PMT) of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She said an average Nigerian worker irrespective of age and education has a residual desire to be productive, but has many factors hindering such quests.

“Prevailing perceptions of Federal Civil Service (FCS) work environment include : inadequate office equipment, office space and work tools, non-conducive work environment for employees, including the physically challenged, inadequate sanitary, safety and precautionary facilities, and poor lighting, ventilation and power supply,” Oyo-Ita said.

According to her, the present administration had already mapped out some strategic plans to rehabilitate the deteriorating federal secretariat as part of measures to giving workers a more conducive environment for improved productivity.

Oyo-Ita said that the Culture Diagnostic Survey Report was part of efforts of her office, to identify some of the inhibitions to the productivity expected from civil servants, and the needed solutions to them.

