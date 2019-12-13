Nomadic schools operating under tree – Permanent Secretary SUBEB

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hajiya Amina Ikara has said that many nomadic schools are operating under trees.

Speaking during a three-day workshop in Zaria, she said the challenges facing nomadic schools are inadequate accommodation and teachers, as well as insecurity.

She said, “Education has become of utmost importance and due to the increased nomadic communities in the state, the state is showing positive result in addressing such issues.”

She noted that the nomadic education programme was introduced in Kaduna State in 1989 with six nomadic schools and currently over 300 such schools are spread across the 21 local government areas of the state with both male and female pupils enrolled.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), Professor Bashir Usman pointed out that the goal behind developing the grazing reserves into ranches is to provide state-of-the-art grazing resources for livestock herders in the country.

The workshop on remodeling of grazing reserves into ranches, which was organized by the commission featured over 120 nomadic education extension agents including officers of the commission.

