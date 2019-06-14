Nollywood: NFVCB premieres “Poverty Cure”, film on creative capacity building

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has premiered “Poverty Cure”, a film documentary on building creative capacity and entrepreneurial mindset at the Lagos State University.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the screening was held on Friday during a conference on Media Literacy, Capacity Building on Film Classification and Youth Empowerment for Theatre Arts students of the University.

The conference holding from June 14 to 15, is tagged, “Youth Protection Through Media Literacy and Skills of Critical Thinking”.

It is organised by NFVCB in collaboration with the Department of Theatre Arts and Music of the institution.

Students, scholars and other stakeholders in the Nigeria movie industry were present at the conference and premiere of the masterpiece.

Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of the NFVCB, said the film premiere was part of the mentorship programme launched by the board for Theatre and other creative arts undergraduates in Nigerian Universities.

According to him, the board decided to premiere the film as part of the empowerment programme to build entrepreneurial dispositions in young professionals as antidote to poverty in developing economies.

“As the key regulator of the Nigerian creative industry, the board has launched a mentorship programme to expose our potential filmmakers and entrepreneurs to practical knowledge of how the sector works.

“Nollywood is reputed to be the highest employer of labour, from script writing to film shooting ,as well as marketing and distribution activities.

“The premiere of this film is in line with our intentions to teach our undergraduates how to create value and prosperity for themselves because it is the creation of value that eradicates poverty.

“Besides the classroom knowledge, our undergraduates must be encouraged to look inward, develop themselves and follow their dreams instead of looking up to the government for everything.

“With the right mindset and knowledge, they can become creators of jobs and contribute to our GDP as soon as they leave school,’’ Thomas said.

He also explained that the board was taking the screening of the film to universities that teach Theatre Arts across the country as part of its mentorship initiative.

“We have screened this documentary in over 10 Nigerian universities, including Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nasarawa State University, and at the Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF), he said.

In his remark, the Head of Department, Theatre Arts and Music, Prof. Sola Fosudo, expressed delight over the mentorship initiative by the censors board.

According to the veteran thespian, the programme was a timely motivation needed by the students to realise their passion and become job creators after graduation.

“This is a timely intervention by the NFVCB as it will bridge the gap between what our students learn in school and the practical realities of what they need to succeed in life.

“Graduates of Theatre Arts do not need to look for white-collar jobs because they can become creators of employment, and this empowerment will further position our students for self reliance.

“We hope to sustain this partnership in building those who can contribute towards societal building without relying on government for everything,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the film documentary ‘Poverty Cure’, produced by Acton Institute in Michigan, United States, seeks to ‘ground’ the battle against local and global poverty through a proper understanding of human needs and society.

It recommends solutions that foster opportunity and unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of the developing world.

The six-part documentary emphasises enterprises creation instead of aids, wealth creation, open trade and competition, among other things as antidote to extreme poverty.

Its sub topics include Charity that Hurts, The Entrepreneurial Calling and Justice for the Poor, among others.

It presents experiences and recommendations by political and religious leaders, entrepreneurs, missionaries and renowned development experts across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

“When we put persons at the centre of our economic thinking, we transform the way we look at wealth and poverty.

“Instead of asking what causes poverty, we begin to ask, what causes wealth? What are the conditions for human flourishing from which prosperity can grow,” the synopsis says (NAN)

