Nollywood movies that made it to Netflix

Nollywood movies have continued to go global, with a number of movies hitting the American international streaming service, Netflix. This week, Weekend Magazine takes a look at some of the movies that have made it to the platform.

Chief Daddy

After its box office run, Chief Daddy also began streaming on Netflix in March this year. After the big bucks it made in cinemas, it was no surprise that it also made its way to Netflix where millions of subscribers around the world could watch it as well.

Lionheart

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut ‘Lionheart,’ was acquired by Netflix before it even hit theatres in Nigeria, and proved to be huge success, both in and outside the box office. The movie also became the first Nigerian production to make it to the streaming service.

The Wedding Party

Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ is arguably one of the most commercially successful Nollywood movies. It has actually been on Netflix for quite some time now, and continues to be a favourite.

Fifty

The critically acclaimed ‘Fifty,’ was the first EbonyLife production that made it to the streaming service after it was released in 2015. The movie’s ensemble cast and top notch acting was one of the reasons for its success.

Falling

The Niyi Akinmolayan movie starring Nollywood’s ‘It Girl,’ Adesua Etomi Wellington also made it to Netflix after a successful run last year. With ‘Falling,’ Adesua Etomi currently two has movies on the service.

