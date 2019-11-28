Nollywood movie: Toyin Abraham to release sequel to ‘Alakada Reloaded’

ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood actress and film director, Toyin Abraham, on Thursday said she would soon release a sequel to her blockbuster comedy titled: ‘Alakada Reloaded’.

The Nollywood actress, who disclosed this via her Instagram page, said this will be the fourth production in the ‘Alakada’ series.

She said that the new sequel “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner”, will be in cinemas from April 10, 2020.

Abraham added that the new sequel will feature popular comedian, Broda Shaggi.

It will be recalled that the previous Alakada series were released in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The Alakada series follows the story of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who engages in making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”.

The star-studded movie featured Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Iyabo Ojo, Nedu of Wazobi FM and Helen Paul.

They also include: Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Toyin Abraham and Gabriel Afolayan, etc.

See her Instagram post below:

