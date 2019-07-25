Nollywood celebrities troupe Lion King premiere in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Nigerian celebrities, including Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre and actress Dakore Egbuson, were among the VIPs that trouped the cinemas in Lagos to watch the premiere of the Lion King movie released last weekend.

Others are Timini Egbuson, Linda Ejiofor and Enyinna Nwigwe.

The entertainers were among the celebrities invited by the premium malt brand, Amstel Malta to give movie lovers an opportunity to live their best lives at the premiere of one of 2019’s most anticipated movie releases.

With hundreds of fans in attendance, Amstel Malta also brought the jungle festival to live, giving them free drinks as part of the brand’s initiative to nourish movie lovers, through sponsorships of movie premieres across the country.

Speaking on her experience at the event, Dakore, an AMVCA award winner for Best Actress in a comedy and TV series said, “The Lion King movie premiere gave me an opportunity to enjoy a wonderful experience with my fellow jungle lovers and I’m sure everyone had a good time.”

Also speaking, Tobi Bakre said: “The Amstel Malta Jungle Festival was more than a movie premiere; it presented an opportunity for people to sit back and relax from all the Lagos hustle.”

Earlier in the year, the brand showed support for Super Falcons by launching a campaign to support them on their journey to France for the World Cup.

The brand has also sponsored other movie premieres in Lagos including the ‘Bling Lagosians’ and about to be released ‘Tinsel’ episode on the 27th of July.

“I got way more than I expected at this movie premiere. When I left my house, I thought I was just coming to see the Lion King movie but Amstel Malta really outdid themselves. I had the time of my life,” a fan, who does not want to be named, spoke of his experience at the movie premiere.

