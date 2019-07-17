Nollywood actress, Eniola Omoniyi, launches talk show on DSTV

ADVERTISEMENT

Budding actress and TV host, Eniola Omoniyi, who is popularly known as Eniivy has just launched a new Talk Show titled Real Talk With Eniivy in collaboration with POP Central TV on leading satellite cable TV, DSTV.

The multi-talented actress who has an undying passion for entertainment said she’s truly excited and overwhelmed about the TV show which would be a game-changer in the industry in Nigeria and Africa.

The television programme is an hour long and comprises of three exciting segments which aims to keep its viewers glued to their TV screens.

The TV show sees its host Eniola Omoniyi sit down on a round table with a variety of guests from different walks of life ranging from industry professionals and experts, to entertainers, political enthusiasts, media moguls, entrepreneurs, sportsmen, students, and even children as they talk about matters that affect our everyday life and society at large.

According to her, “Real Talk With Eniivy” airs at 9:00pm every Sunday.”

“It was premiered on Sunday, 7th July, 2019 featuring 3 guests – renowned disc jockeys, DJ Neptune, Sensei Lo and health consultant, Tunde Ajayi.

“POP Central TV is a pop-culture entertainment platform that focuses on expressing diverse culture through the use of content creators.

“The show aims to shine a spotlight on “real people”, and give real time insights into different individual pursuits, struggles, victories and the passion that lies within them. Viewers will also be rewarded with giveaways as they continue to keep up with and engage with the show,” she noted.

