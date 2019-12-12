NOC sets up 4-man committee on AFN crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has set up a 4-man peace committee to resolve the crisis that has engulfed the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

It will be recalled the AFN board has been polarized with the suspension of Ibrahim Gusau as president while Olamide George who was the vice-president is now the acting president over misappropriation of funds.

In a swift reaction, Gusau’s faction also convened a congress in Awka in Anambra State where he announced the immediate suspension of factional president Olamide George and his loyalists.

The committee led by the President Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Obih is expected to report back to the NOC within the shortest possible time.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of AFN, Mr Femi Adetula in a chat with journalists.

According to him, “The board of NOC met this morning (Wednesday) and part of what we discussed at the meeting was the issue of AFN, the Olumide and Gusau led boards.

“A four man committee has been set to mediate as we are going to the Olympics and we don’t want what will cause rancour between the athletes and Nigerians.

“We have athletics where we can win medals among other sports. The report will be out shortly,” he said.

Other members of the committee are Binga Margaret, Toyin Aluko and Emmanuel Onweri.

Meanwhile, the NOC President, Engr. Habu Gumel during his address at the NOC Patrons Forum said the board is committed to making good their promise to put together a forum where they can meet and interact with distinguished Patrons with a view to sharing ideas and to better understand one another.

“One of the objectives of this Forum is to further highlight our roles as Patrons of the Olympic and Commonwealth Movement,” he said.

