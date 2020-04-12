NOC president Gumel offers message of hope and goodwill at Easter

ADVERTISEMENT

As Christians around the world celebrate Easter, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel has charged the sporting family in Nigeria not to lose grasp of hope and the brighter future.

In his goodwill message, the IOC member expressed optimism that stakeholders are in good spirit and safe with their families bearing in mind the challenges being faced globally as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been quite enormous and unprecedented, affecting virtually all sectors, including sports, which has now led to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and various other national and international sporting engagements.

“However, in the face of these difficulties, I sincerely hope that we shall all come out of it stronger and more determined to move ahead in life in the Olympic spirit of solidarity and friendship.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member advised all and sundry to strictly adhere to the instructions by health workers.

“While we continue the fight against Covid-19 and for the restoration of normal life, please stay safe and observe all etiquettes of hygiene, social distancing as well as other instructions from governments and experts.”

