Nobody will suffer tribal discrimination in Kebbi – Gov Bagudu

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has assured indigenes and non indigenes living in Kebbi State that his administration would not allow any of them to suffer any form of discrimination based on their tribe or religion.

He disclosed this during the event organised by Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation to celebrate Kebbi Cultural Day. He added that the state comprises of many tribes of different faiths and must not suffer because of that rather they must live with one another as brothers and sisters

He said “The celebration of culture by Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation show the seriousness about whom we are, where we are coming from because people without culture are people without roots and people without roots means people without origin.”

He stated that Kebbi is multi-cultural and no one from the state would be allowed to suffer because of their tribe or culture.

“We are people with honesty, sincerity, tolerance which were passed to us by our grand fathers”, he said.

The Emir of Gwandu,Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar Illiasu who was represented by Waziri Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar in his remarks, observed that the moment people missed their cultures, they have lost important part of their lives.

He added that the problems in Nigeria currently were due to negligence of societal cultures. ” We must pass moral values and cultures to our children to prevent future crisis”, he said.

The Chairman of the Foundation,Alhaji Baba Muhammad Dzukogi in his remark, said Nigeria found itself in various crisis because parents have abandoned their responsibilities to their children.

