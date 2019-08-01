Nobody was killed at Federal University Wukari – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba state police command has said no student or staff of Federal university Wukari was killed.

The spokesperson of the command DSP David Misal told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that a student and a staff of the institution were abducted on Tuesday at Kasuwan Shanu by unknown persons.

According to him, the information available to the command revealed that no student or staff of the university was killed adding that the two persons abducted were Tiv.

DSP Misal stated that the Tiv students in the university had protested over the abduction of the two persons and that prompted the authority of the institution to shut down the school as a measure to prevent the protest from turning to violence.

He said people were spreading falsehood over what led to the closure of the university and advised people against such acts which he said was capable of causing more crisis in the area.

