Nobody should be treated as second class citizen in Plateau – Lalong

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has reiterated that under his administration, nobody would be treated as a second-class citizen, believing that people were all equal before God.

“Under my watch, nobody will be treated as a second-class citizen or superior to another. We are created equal by God and must learn to live together in peace and unity. Let the majority have their way and the minority their say. I will not tolerate nor support anyone trying to dominate another, ” Lalong said.

According to the governor, Plateau is for everyone and therefore people should not entertain any fear of losing their power and influence over others.

The governor said this in a statement emailed to Daily Trust by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon, shortly after the governor installed and coronated two new traditional rulers in Lamingo, Jos North LGA where he presented a second class Staff of Office to Emmanuel Ajik as the Adagwom Izere Jos and Da Luka Pagyang Pam as the Gwom Ibaas, in Barikin Ladi LGA, with a third class Chief.

He said, “As a lawyer, I am of the view that no one should stop any group for agitating for a Chiefdom, district, village or development area. If you don’t want, that is your right, but don’t stop anybody who wants from demanding for it. That is how the demands for local governments and states began and today we are witnesses to how some people have more LGAs than others. ”

Lalong further buttressed that restoring, upgrading and creating more traditional institutions in the state was part of efforts at meeting the agitations of the people spanning many decades.

