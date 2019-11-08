Nobody is too powerful for President Buhari to Control — Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidency has maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari is in control of the government and that there cannot be anyone too powerful for him to control.

This was part of the statement made by the official spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu in a series of tweets on his twitter page @Garshehu, in response to the report of the dismissal of some aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “the President is in absolute control of his government. The media should stop attributing non-existent powers to some people. There cannot be anyone too powerful for President Buhari to control”.

The President is in absolute control of his government. The media should stop attributing non-existent powers to some people. There cannot be anyone too powerful for President Buhari to control. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 8, 2019

Shehu also confirmed the reports of the dismissal of some of the aides of the vice president.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm that there is, on-going, an unprecedented overhaul of the nation’s seat of government, arising from which a number of political appointments have either been revoked or not renewed in the Second Term. The exercise, which has been ordered by the President, is to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.It is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency,”

“As may have been noticed by discerning members of the public, a number of political appointees among the few that served in the office of the President were not returned for the Second Term. The office of the Vice President, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo has, in compliance with the directive of the President, equally been shed of a number of such appointees,” he said.

He also advised Nigerians to discard any rumour of rift in the presidency, adding that Buhari and Osinbajo are working together.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Names of Osinbajo’s aides fired by Buhari

“The relationship between the two leaders remains excellent and trusting. Together, they will script a glorious future for the nation,” he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App