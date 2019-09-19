Nobody forced me out of Pillars, says Gambo Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly signed Katsina United striker, Gambo Mohammed has said he was not forced out of his childhood club, Kano Pillars.

After spending close to two decades in Kano Pillars, the former Super Eagles player recently moved to neighbouring Katisina State where he will be featuring for Katsina United in the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the player said leaving Kano Pillars to join his present club was a personal decision based on the need for him to change environment.

He said after achieving so much in the colours of the ‘masu gida’ boys, he felt it was time to take on challenges elsewhere.

“I want to put it on record that nobody forced me out of Kano Pillars. I was not surplus to requirement. I decided to leave because I want to experience life outside Kano.

“It was my personal decision and the management of Pillars understood with me.

Gambo however said he would gladly return to Kano Pillars anytime his services are needed again.

“I have not closed the door. Anytime Pillars come knocking at my door, I will gladly open. If in future they come for me, I won’t turn them down.

“My dream is to retire from active football in Kano Pillars,” he disclosed.

