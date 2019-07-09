Noble Hall Academy graduates 33 students

ADVERTISEMENT

The Noble Hall Leadership Academy for Girls in Abuja has graduated 33 students after completing their secondary school education.

The school, which held their third graduation ceremony, saw many dignitaries in attendance, including Alhaji Umar Abdul Mutallab, the governor of Kebbi State; Sen. Atiku Bagudu, Sen Zainab Kure, the wife of Senate President Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Mrs. Laila Lawan and the CEO of House of Tara, Tara Fela Durotoye, who all felicitated with the graduands.

In his keynote address, the principal, Dr. Tawanda Madhlangobe, urged the graduating students to aim high in all their ventures and also to carry a keen sense of pride in what they have achieved.

The school’s board chairman, Alhaji Mouftah Baba-Ahmed, in his address, also urged the graduands to run at their own pace, make the most of what the school had imparted in them and to be good ambassadors of the school.

“Any degree or qualification you obtain is just a piece of paper. Your education is seen in your behaviour,” he said.

