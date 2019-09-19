  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NOA tells Nigerians to take flood warning serious
ADVERTISEMENT

NOA tells Nigerians to take flood warning serious

By Latifat Opoola   Published Date
National Orientation Agency
National Orientation Agency

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians, especially those residing in flood-prone areas, to heed the recent warning by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) about impending flood in some states of the federation and immediately relocate to safer uplands to avoid loss of lives.

The states listed by NIHSA as likely to be affected by flooding include Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOA Director-General Garba Abari, in a statement on Wednesday, advised Nigerians in the listed states and other states to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid or minimize loss of property in the event of flooding.

Among the measures advised are cleaning up of drainages and water channels, not dropping wastes inside drainages as this may block waterways, watching out for culverts during rain and being careful while walking on slabs and culverts as some of them may be weak.

Abari also called on state governments to do everything necessary to assist those in the affected areas to relocate.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.