NOA tells Nigerians to take flood warning serious

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians, especially those residing in flood-prone areas, to heed the recent warning by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) about impending flood in some states of the federation and immediately relocate to safer uplands to avoid loss of lives.

The states listed by NIHSA as likely to be affected by flooding include Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory.

NOA Director-General Garba Abari, in a statement on Wednesday, advised Nigerians in the listed states and other states to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid or minimize loss of property in the event of flooding.

Among the measures advised are cleaning up of drainages and water channels, not dropping wastes inside drainages as this may block waterways, watching out for culverts during rain and being careful while walking on slabs and culverts as some of them may be weak.

Abari also called on state governments to do everything necessary to assist those in the affected areas to relocate.

