NOA laments low life expectancy in Nigeria

The National Orientation Agency says it is unfortunate that Nigeria has a high mortality rate and a low life expectancy of 50 years.

“It has become common place to hear of people in their prime just dropping dead or dying after brief illnesses,” NOA Director-General Garba Abari said at the weekend.

He said experts had continued to lament the fact that with modernization and automation, a lot of Nigerians tend to exercise less and that also causes more risks.

According to him, other elements of wellness which a lot of Nigerians have not paid sufficient attention to include healthy, balanced dieting and regular periodic body check-ups.

He also said not many Nigerians had the contact details of the healthcare providers and perhaps, many more saw their state of physical wellbeing as a function of divine destiny rather than conscious personal effort.

“It is against this background that the NOA is partnering with the Medical and Orthopaedic Exercise Nigeria Limited to design and implement a sustainable healthcare awareness programme. This programme is all encompassing and requires the participation of Nigerians to raise the healthcare awareness level of our people,” he said.

