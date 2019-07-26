NOA flags off patronise-made-in-Nigeria products campaign in Kano

  1. Home
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano
National Orientation Agency
The National Orientation Agency yesterday flagged off a national campaign of patronize-made-in-Nigeria products and services in Kano State.

Addressing business operators, manufacturers, agribusiness community and other stakeholders during the flag-off ceremony held in Kano, NOA Director-General Garba Abari said for every nation to be economically viable, the populace must have confidence in what it produces through effective and adequate patronage by the public.

He said this would increase citizens’ per capital income will be increased, create jobs and stabilise the economy.

Declaring the campaign open, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Usman Alhaji, Said the campaign had been one of the best ever embarked upon by the agency.

 

