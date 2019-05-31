NOA alerts public over artificially ripened fruits in Gombe markets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has alerted the public on the existence of artificially ripened fruits in circulation in major markets across the state.

The warning was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mohammed Danladi.

According to the statement, the state’s acting director of the agency, Mrs Adaline Patari gave the warning after surveillance visits to market which revealed the availability of fruits and vegetables ripened through use of industrial grade calcium carbide.

Mrs Patari said the chemical, which is used by the fruits and vegetable sellers, contains hazardous and toxic element that is harmful to internal body organs, general health and well-being of the users.

The acting director advised the public to observe any fruit that has black doted spots on its back as it may be ripened artificially using carbide. She warned the fruit sellers in the state to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.

Patari added that investigation is ongoing to identify vegetable and fruits sellers perpetrating the act in order to hand over them to the appropriate security agencies.

