No WAEC, NECO until after COVID-19 lockdown – FG

The Federal Government has said that candidates sitting for this year’s West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) examinations would know when they would write the papers after the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the 16th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, WAEC and NECO examinations had been postponed indefinitely as a result of the COVID-19, adding that the ministry will announce the time for the examination after the lockdown period.

He also allayed fears over the closure of the portal of the National Open University (NOUN), saying that the institution will also resume after the lockdown.

The minister said students had been advised to learn via online platforms.

He said: “We are working with Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and the State Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to ease the process.

“Fifteen states, including Lagos and Anambra, have already commenced learning through radio in accordance with approved standard, and we are also working with NTA and Radio Nigeria to provide educational contents.”

He acknowledged that there were children with no access to the Internet, adding that the ministry was working to provide learning for those categories through terrestrial platforms.

While noting that some tertiary institutions in the country had commenced online learning as well.

