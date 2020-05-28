No valid rapid tesk kits for COVID-19 – NCDC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) says there is currently no valid rapid test kits for COVID-19.

The NCDC DG, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who said this on Thursday, however, assured that the centre is working very hard to increase the country’s Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) capacity for testing across the country.

According to him, some of these rapid test kits are only right 50 percent of the time.

He advised that, as organizations and businesses open up, the focus should be on prevention not testing their staff.

Also, the PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said the federal government will continue to provide an enabling environment to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to take precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

Cross River remains the only state without a reported case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Kogi State was the other state without a confirmed case until on Wednesday when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed two cases of the virus.

Also, Nigeria reported 389 new cases of the virus same Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed infections in the country to 8,733.

The figure is the highest daily cases so far reported since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

