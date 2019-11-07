No tolerance for corruption in NDIC – MD

  1. Home
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it has zero tolerance for corruption and all forms of malpractices within the ccorporation.

The Managing Director andChief Executive of the NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during the inauguration of four new members to the ccorporation’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) by the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

A statement by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs, NDIC, S. A. Oluyemi, said the chairman, who was represented by the Executive Director (ED) Corporate Services,  Omolola Abiola-Edewor, noted  that the inauguration of the new members further strengthened the ccorporation’s partnership with the ICPC and other government agencies involved in the anti-corruption fight towards promoting credible and effective service delivery in the public sector.

The chairman of the ICPC, who was represented by an Assistant Director and Head of ICPC Anti-Corruption Unit, Mr Justin Kuatsea, expressed the belief that the addition of new members to the unit would improve synergy and effective collaboration between the unit, NDIC and the ICPC.

 

