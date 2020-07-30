No spectators for US Open golf due to Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The 120th US Open will be staged without spectators at Winged Foot from 17-20 September due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Golf Association (USGA) announced on Wednesday.

The major showdown in suburban New York would have been the first to allow fans since the US PGA Tour resumed play in June after a three-month shutdown due to the deadly virus outbreak.

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the US Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” USGA chief executive officer Mike Davis said.

