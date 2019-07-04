No society is crime free, says FCT police commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

FCT police commissioner Bala Ciroma has said there is no society that is crime free. He made the assertion during his visit to Kwali Area Council where he met with stakeholders and heads of security agencies at the council secretariat, yesterday.

He said security should be a collective responsibility of all individuals.

“I know that there are some challenges you people face, one criminality or the other. But I want to let us know that there is no society that is crime free. The most important thing is how do we react,” he said.

He said synergy in the area of security matters was the best way to tackle crime, adding organizations cannot tackle crimes alone.

He said it was the desire of the FCT police command to give quality service delivery to the entire residents of Kwali Area Council in terms of security.

“If security agents said they can provide security alone, whoever is their leader that is telling you so is telling lies. We don’t have the number, and we can only succeed with the cooperation of members of the public,” he said.

He said even if there was any success recorded in terms of security in Kwali, it was as a result of the synergy between members of the public and the security agents.

The police commissioner commended the chairman of the council, Danladi Bomboyi Chiya, for his support to security agents in the area.

In his speech, the chairman of the council, Danladi Bomboyi Chiya, noted that without peace and security, the council’s effort to eradicate poverty, grow the economy and provide livelihood to the people would be compromised.

City News reports that the chairman of the council later donated sets of furniture including tables to the police division in the area on behalf of the police commissioner.

