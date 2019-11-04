No room for ‘shadow government’ in Imo — Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Police command has warned against any attempt to form a ‘shadow government’ in the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the attention of the Imo State Police Command has been drawn to the planned establishment of “Shadow Government” by a group of people, scheduled to hold in a primary school at Alike, Obowo Local Government Area.

The police said that not only is the move absolutely illegal, it’s also capable of causing chaos, anarchy and breach of peace.

The statement said, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not recognize any such structure or composition as such the present political dispensation does not accommodate such as well; one begins to wonder why and how the said group of people came about such approach.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police warns the group to desist from any plan to constitute the said “Shadow Government” or any other composition under any guise as anyone arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement advised members of the public to resist any temptation or coercion by any group or individual to join such a group and also report any of such gathering(s) for prompt and decisive action.

The command further advised members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation as machinery has been put in place to ensure safety and security of all and sundry.

