No plan to reverse privatisation of power sector – Senate

Senator Gabriel Suswan, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, says the Senate has no plans to reverse the privatisation of the power sector.

Suswan said this in Abuja during the committee’s oversight visit to some government structures being occupied by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

According to him, the Senate is not pushing for the reversal of privatisation of the sector as that will distal the economy and create issues of trust in the international community.

“We encourage the government to continue with the privatisation as far as the power sector is concerned

“There are teething problems and those problems will not be the reason for the review of the privatisation that was done and people have bought.

“All we can do is to try to make sure there is enhanced performance in the sector to create efficiency but unfortunately, the process itself started on a faulty note.

“Some of the parameters used were a bit faulty so the sector has been faced with problems that ordinarily would have been avoidable. (NAN)

