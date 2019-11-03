No plan to retain 2019 zoning formula in 2023 – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has no plans to retain the 2019 zoning formula where it fielded a presidential candidate from the North East and running mate from the South East, in 2023, as reported in some quarters (not Daily Trust).

The party said it was yet to reach a decision on 2023 presidential zoning, adding that those behind it were political terrorists whose aim was to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of the party.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also dismissed the claims that governors elected on the platform of the PDP were divided over 2023.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our party is yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election, overtly or covertly, at any time whatsoever.

“If anything, the PDP is currently working with Nigerians on how to win the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states and will not be distracted by individuals who found themselves operating in the highest offices of the

land but failing in governance.

“Moreover, it is also imperative to counsel, without any equivocation, that enemies of our party, who feel threatened by the rising profile of Governor Nyesom Wike, should have a rethink on their incessant attacks

on the governor.

“The PDP appreciates the contribution of Governor Wike, as well as all our governors, to the growth of our party and urge all members and supporters to ignore those seeking to cause disaffection in our ranks,” the party said.

The PDP also demanded unconditional release of innocent Nigerians, including PDP’s Head of Security in Dekina Local

Government, Mr. Edeh Abutu, who was reportedly abducted over alleged possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

