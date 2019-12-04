No plan to increase PMS price — PPPRA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has assured Nigerians of availability of petroleum products throughout the yuletide period.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Abdulkadir Saidu, who gave the assurance yesterday, in Abuja warned marketers against unwholesome practices that could cause Nigerians untold hardship during the period and beyond.

He explained that the average petrol inland stock between 23rd and 29th November 2019 stood at 1.1 billion while marine stock was 1.5bn with the total stock standing at 2.6bn litres.

He said the figures translate to 20 days inland sufficiency and 27 days sufficiency. He added that total days sufficiency was 47 days.

Saidu the good news for users of diesel was that the country has a total of 593 million litres of diesel with an inland days sufficiency of 29.56 days and a marine days sufficiency of 12.88 days. Total days sufficiency stands at 42.44 days, he said.

According to the PPPRA chief, Nigeria has over six days sufficiency with a total of 8.1m litres of kerosene.

The Executive Secretary, while assuring motorists of availability of petrol and diesel, also said Nigeria has more than 65 days sufficiency of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

He explained that data available reveals that the country has 94m inland stock and 59m marine stock of ATK which translates to 40 days of inland days sufficiency and 25 days of marine days sufficiency.

