No plan to dismantle DisCos – Minister

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, has assured that the federal government will not dismantle the power distribution companies (DisCos).

Speaking during an inspection of AEDC in Abuja, Jedy-Agba said he was satisfied with the operations of the DisCo as he charged the others to drive more investments towards improving services.

He said, “I don’t think anybody is thinking of dismantling DisCos, we are thinking of revamping DisCos and adding to them to make them better, not to dismantle them.”

The minister commended AEDC for using ICT to enhance customer services and power lines fault resolution.

He raised concern about the need to install meters for more customers but said AEDC informed him that 65 percent of the customers had been metered.

