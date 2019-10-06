No outbreak of infection, epidemic at Queens College, Yaba

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has confirmed that there is no evidence of major infection or outbreak of epidemic at the Queens College, Yaba in Lagos.

It was earlier reported that some students of Queens College were taken back home by their parents while some were admitted at the school bay barely two weeks after resumption following the outbreak of an illness suspected to be infection.

This report made the Lagos State government to commence an investigation into the purported outbreak of air borne flu-like illnesses among students of the College and other schools in the State.

Professor Abayomi disclosed on Sunday after an on-site inspection of facilities in the School that there is no evidence of major infection or outbreak of epidemic at Queens College.

He expressed satisfaction at the general environment of the school as well as the state of facilities available for use of students and teachers.

He said, “I came here to have an idea of how many girls are experiencing illnesses in light of the recent report of an excess of upper respiratory tract infection in the last week or two but I have gone round; I have been into the sick bay and through all the dormitories, I have interacted with all the girls; very clever, bright and happy girls and we haven’t really seen any evidence of major infection in the School, all the students look very happy and very healthy and I am happy that things are going on well here,”

“I am very happy that whatever had happened in the last two or three weeks, we have seen that it has significantly subsided. The sick bay doesn’t have many students in it. We only had two or three cases this morning of cough or cold which is not to be unexpected,” he said.

The Commissioner who was accompanied by the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Ismail Abdul-Salam; Principal of the School, Mrs. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye and other officials stressed the need for upgrade of some facilities as well as improvement in some areas in the school.

“We have examined the water system, the kitchen and the bathrooms; by and large I am satisfied. The water is clean, I drank some myself. I saw where they prepare the food it looks satisfactory. I am happy with the general environment of the school. Of course it requires little touch up here and there, we have identified some places and I will appeal to the Federal Government and the Queens College Old Girls Association to pay more attention to this fantastic school with incredible heritage, that we keep maintaining it to a standard that everybody is accustomed to and will be proud of,”

He however advised parents and guardians of students who had gone home due to the fear of an outbreak to return their children and wards back to school; assuring them that there was no cause for concern.

