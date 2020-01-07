No Nigerian player in CAF Fifpro Best XI

ADVERTISEMENT

No Nigerian player was able to make the CAF Fifpro Best XI that was released at the 2019 CAF award ceremony which was held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday night.

Though, the Super Eagles of Nigeria won the Bronze medal while striker Odion Ighalo took home the highest goal scorer award at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) championship, none of the players got into the CAF final XI.

Rather, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got the nod to lead the line.

In the midfield where Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi was expected to nail a spot following his exploits for country and club side, Leicester City, Idrissa Gueye was rather preferred.

See the team below:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

